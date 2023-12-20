Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Gap Up to $21.04

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.06. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 178,218 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $665.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

