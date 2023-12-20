Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 2,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TYL opened at $414.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.82 and its 200-day moving average is $395.65. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

