U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Stephens

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

