U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

USEG stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.