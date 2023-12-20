U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
USEG stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
