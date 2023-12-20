United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up to $39.33

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.33, but opened at $49.77. United States Steel shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 25,635,069 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 4.40%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after buying an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 7.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 8.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

