UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 93,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $524.04 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.37 and a 200-day moving average of $507.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.