Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.