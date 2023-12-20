Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,535 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 90,277 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 735,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

