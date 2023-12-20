Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Trimmed by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

