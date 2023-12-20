Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Increased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VHT opened at $247.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.