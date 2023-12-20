Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $40,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 202,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

