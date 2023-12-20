Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 9.2% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $83,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.29 and a 200 day moving average of $437.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

