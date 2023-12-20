Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.