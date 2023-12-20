Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

