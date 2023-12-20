Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

