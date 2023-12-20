Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $438.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

