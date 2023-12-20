Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $238.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average is $219.63. The company has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

