Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

