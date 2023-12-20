Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,600,705. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

