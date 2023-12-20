Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $16.62. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 77,362 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

