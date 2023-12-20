Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 456,923 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 456,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,953.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,906 shares in the company, valued at $32,437,851.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRCA opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $17,225,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 896,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 207,624 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

