Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

