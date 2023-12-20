Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,603 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Southern stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

