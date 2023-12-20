VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

