Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRDN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

