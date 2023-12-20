Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

