Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.59. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 2,515,296 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

