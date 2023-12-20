Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 293,950 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 293,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,288,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.
CRH Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CRH stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17.
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
