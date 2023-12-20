Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Teck Resources by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

TECK stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.