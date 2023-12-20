Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 37,581 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $4,729,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,139,386. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

