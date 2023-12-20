Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.