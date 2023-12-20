Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.
Insider Transactions at Okta
In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.
Okta Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
