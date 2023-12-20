Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

