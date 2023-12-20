Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.35. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

