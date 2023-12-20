Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $12.29 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,798 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,990,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

