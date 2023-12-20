Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,084 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.