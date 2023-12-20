Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,782 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $14,931,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

