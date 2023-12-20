Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $19.89 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $390.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.67 and its 200-day moving average is $340.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

