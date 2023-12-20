Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,705 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,562 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

Autodesk stock opened at $238.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $243.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.