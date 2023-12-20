Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,452 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 70.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Shares of DFS opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

