Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 22,861 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,861 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 578.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,496.0% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

