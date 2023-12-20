Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,448 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,565,000 after acquiring an additional 134,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average is $187.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $240.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

