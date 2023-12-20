Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 32,888 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,888 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after buying an additional 126,104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

