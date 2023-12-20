Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,768 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,820,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

View Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.98 and its 200-day moving average is $249.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.