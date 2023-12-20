Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

