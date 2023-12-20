W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 73.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,144,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.