Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.0% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

