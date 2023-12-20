Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -1.05.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

