Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) vs. Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.3%. Weis Markets pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.34% 8.43% 5.74% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion N/A $125.20 million $4.16 15.42 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.35

This table compares Weis Markets and Axfood AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Weis Markets and Axfood AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Axfood AB (publ) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.