Wells Fargo & Company Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $77.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Shares of BERY opened at $68.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

