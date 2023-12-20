Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 329,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $3,660,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 89.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.